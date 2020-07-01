©Lee Shulman

The award-winning photographer-filmmaker and founder of The Anonymous Project unpacks the “art of the ordinary” live with BJP

2nd July, 6PM (UK Time) | Pre-register now to watch for free



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents hosts free virtual artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more with leading international figures in contemporary photography.



This week, 1854 Presents: Lee Shulman.



Lee Shulman is the founder of The Anonymous Project, an arts project which is to date the largest private collection of unique amateur colour slides. For the last two decades he has been working as an award-winning filmmaker both in the UK and France. He is also an avid art collector and curator.

Mid-Century Memories, Lee’s last book edited by Taschen, was named The Times Photography Book of the year in 2019. His exhibition The House was one of the highlights at Les Rencontres d’Arles last year.

©Lee Shulman

In this free and exclusive live stream event, Lee will unpack the “art of the ordinary”. Intimate moments of family life – often funny, surprising, and quite touching – are somehow the story of all our lives. A collective memory. The talk will explore the importance of found amateur family photography, and what it tells us about our place in society.

The discussion will also relate to ideas around the curation of images in terms of exhibitions, books and social media: amateur photography as art as well as artists turning to amateur photography as a medium to create new works.

©Lee Shulman

Pre-register now to watch for free, and stay tuned for more 1854 Presents livestream events

1854 Access Members can apply to host their own livestream events showcasing their unique areas of expertise — the subject of your talk is up to you! Not an 1854 Access member yet? Join today for just £1 in an unprecedented COVID-19 offer.

Members can also view the archive of talks here.

