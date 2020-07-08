Urban architecture with EyeEm: The winners

©Vitaly / EyeEm: @panvelvet / Instagram: @panvelvet

We partnered with EyeEm on a callout for striking architectural photography — here are our winners

Defined patterns. Symmetric lines. Brutalist environments.



Partnering with our friends at EyeEm on one of their weekly photography missions, we asked you to submit your best images of urban architecture for the chance to be featured on BJP-Online.



Handpicked by Simon Bainbridge, editorial director of British Journal of Photography, we’re delighted to announce our winners: Daniel Schönherr, Silvia Foglio, Nikos Sisios, Gunther Kleinert and Vitaly.



From high-rise flat blocks to minimalist interiors, see their standout shots below.

©Silvia Foglia / EyeEm: @SilviaFoglia / Instagram: @SilviaFoglia





©Daniel Schönherr / EyeEm: @dpsch





©Gunther Kleinert / EyeEm: @urbanpoetry / Instagram: @monotonstereo





©Nikos Sisios / EyeEm: @inspirationgr / Instagram: @inspirationgr





