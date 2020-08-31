Introducing this year’s Ones To Watch

© Spandita Malik.

Throughout September, BJP-online will be sharing the work of 18 emerging image-makers, selected from hundreds of nominations by international experts

Each year, British Journal of Photography reaches out to its global network of photography experts, to deliver a magazine devoted to new talent: Ones To Watch. This year, we presented 18 photographers drawn from across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, nominated by an extensive list of curators, editors, agents, festival producers and photographers.



Throughout September, BJP-online will be publishing the profiles of our selected photographers, listed below. As ever, we are indebted to the growing network of nominators who make this the widest-reaching annual survey of its kind, committed to bringing new perspectives, and helping our chosen talents to achieve the exposure their work deserves.



British Journal of Photography’s Ones to Watch for 2020:

Sumi Anjuman / Gi Seok Cho / River Claure / Kennedi Carter/ Micaiah Carter / Thana Faroq / Alina Frieske / Neha Hirve / M’hammed Kilito / Rafael Pavarotti / Spandita Malik / Valya Lee / Agnieszka Sejud / Michael Swann / Eliska Sky / Abdo Shanan / David Uzochukwu / Ana Zibelnik



