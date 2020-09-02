©Serena Brown

In a free livestream event, the fashion documentary photographer discusses her recent projects exploring working class youth culture in the UK

3rd September, 6PM (UK Time)



From 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, 1854 Presents hosts free virtual artist talks, Q&As, panel discussions and more with leading figures in contemporary photography.



This week, 1854 Presents: Serena Brown.



Serena Brown is a London-based photographer whose work treads the intersections between fashion and documentary. She has been commissioned by the likes of Nike, Converse, Footlocker and Refinery29.

In this free livestream event, Serena will go live in conversation with Zoe Harrison, Creative Producer at 1854 Media, to discuss two recent projects exploring working class youth in the UK: Back a Yard, which documents high fashion’s appropriation of working-class trends and streetwear culture, and Class of Covid-19, which follows students affected by the pandemic.



